I won’t give back the money NAM 1 used to sign me – Stonebwoy blasts critics

Former Zylofon Music signee, Stonebwoy has revealed that he will never give back the money that NAM1 used to sign him so critics can go to Hell if they like.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Black Rasta on Zylofon FM, Stonebwoy emphatically stated that the money he received from NAM1 was for the services he provided for Zylofon Music so it will be preposterous for anyone to demand it back.

Cementing his stance on why he will never give the money he got from Zylofon music back, Stonebwoy argued that if he returns the money he earned while working for NAM1.

The services he provided will not be reimbursed, and the firm will profit more from his service than he was paid, therefore he will never repay the money.

The BHIM Nation boss was forced to make these remarks after Blackk Rasta asked him if angry Menzgold customers aggressively confront him about NAM 1’s alleged fraudulent activities.

In June 207, Zylofon Music signed a management deal with Afro-Dancehall/Reggae star Livingstone Etse Satekla aka Stonebwoy. The contract between the two parties expired in 2019.