An elderly man has divorced his three wives after telling them he has had enough and it’s time for them to go back to their families.

According to the man who is 55 years old, he was once a wealthy and well-to-do man who was taking very good care of his three wives and his seven children up until he lost his job.

The man only known as Mutiacya, disclosed that when he was working and having money there was peace in his household as all his three wives were living in harmony without any issue but that soon changed.

Mutiacya, revealed that after losing his job and they were not getting money as before his wives started growing wings and started disrespecting him making him feel he was a failure.

Due to the new attitude from his wives, he woke up one day and came to the conclusion that enough was enough and it was time for all his wives to leave his house so he could live in peace.

He decided to find comfort in playing with other people’s kids and spending money on them while the women left, taking their seven kids with them. Despite the fact that he is not wealthy, he claims that giving to others to make them smile makes him happy.

The children of Mutiacya are now adults, some of whom reside overseas and others in Uganda. He claimed they occasionally came to see him before returning to their respective homes.

He responded “never” when asked if he would get married again, implying that he has had enough of the problems that come with marriage.

