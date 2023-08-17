- Advertisement -

UK-based Ghanaian musician Reggie Zippy has announced his divorce from his wife after being married for 15 years.

In a lengthy post shared on his official Facebook page, he claimed that he is a foolish father and a husband to his wife.

The musician in his post also disclosed that he is also a useless father who doesn’t think about the wellbeing of his children and worse of all doesn’t take care of them or their needs.

He further mentioned that after 15 years of being a very useless, selfish, arrogant, manipulative, abusive, gaslighting and heartless father to his three children he has accepted that he doesn’t deserve to see or speak with his children again.

Reggie at the end of his post asked that people should believe whatever story they hear about him in the coming days because that is the truth and he has no time to come out and explain himself to anyone.

He also asked that no one should believe any good thing people say about him because what people want to know is the bad one and he wouldn’t want to disappoint people who get to hear good things about him.

Reggie concluded that all he has ever had for his children is love and he will continue to love them whether he gets to see or speak with them again or not adding that he is now at peace and is going to pick up the piece left to make himself a better man.

Read his full post below:

“I just want to KEEP this SIMPLE and STRAIGHT to my point so kindly bare with me .

AS OF FRIDAY 11th AUGUST 2023 at 12:00noon, I AM NO LONGER A MARRIED MAN after 15 years of being extremely irresponsible and wicked towards my children and their mother and I apologise to them for my unacceptable behaviour as a VERY FOOLISH FATHER AND HUSBAND, It was all my fault, I SHOULD HAVE KNOWN BETTER INSTEAD OF CARING FOR MY CHILDREN OR FAMILY . GOING FORWARD

ANY WOMAN YOU SEE ME WITH IS NOT A SIDE-CHICK OR MISTRESS. I AM NOW A SINGLE MAN WHO HAS HIS FREEDOM AND RIGHTS TO LIVE MY LIFE AND DATE ANY WOMAN I WANT TO, ESPECIALLY WHEN SHE LOVES ME AND TREATS ME WITH RESPECT AND GRATITUDE FOR THE LITTLE THINGS IN ANY BEAUTIFUL RELATIONSHIP .

After 15 years of being a very useless, selfish, arrogant, manipulative, abusive, gaslighting and heartless FATHER OF 3 BEAUTIFUL CHILDREN, I have finally accepted that I REGGIE HALM IS SUCH A HORRIBLE HUMAN BEING WHO DOESN’T DESERVE TO EVER SEE OR SPEAK TO HIS CHILDREN BECAUSE I AM A VERY IRRESPONSIBLE MAN AND FATHER.

FINALLY!!! EVERY BAD RUMOURS YOU HEAR ABOUT ME, PLEASE DON’T EVEN BOTHER TO CALL OR ASK ME BECAUSE THEY ARE ALL TRUE BUT PLEASE, PLEASE AND PLEASE AGAIN, DO NOT EVER BELIEVE ANY GOOD THING YOU HEAR ABOUT ME CUZ I DON’T WANT YOU TO BE DISAPPOINTED . All I know is I love all 3 of my children whether I get to see them, talk to them or not, whether I am bad father, rich father, a poor father or a genuine kindhearted human being who sacrificed himself and dreams for them or not . I am finally at peace and can clearly see where I went wrong or right and I am very happy to be embracing the NEXT CHAPTER OF MY BEAUTIFUL, EXCITING AND POSITIVE LIFE OF PEACE AND ADVENTURE .

See the screenshot of his post below: