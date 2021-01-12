I would have ended up a caterer or taxi driver if I wasn’t famous- Mcbrown

- Advertisement -

Nana Ama Mcbrown has revealed that she would have ended up either a caterer or a taxi driver if she had not become famous.

In an interview with Angel FM’s Okyeame Quophi, the actress and now TV show host disclosed that she has always been entrepreneurial.

In her response to what career path she would have chosen if she wasn’t famous, Mcbrown stated that she would have become a caterer or a cabby driver.

The Kumawood actress added that she had always wanted to be her own boss and so in her own imagination, she would have ended up with either one of these jobs.

Nana Ama Mcbrown has proven herself one of the most versatile celebrities in the country taking up roles in all facets of the entertainment industry.

Meanwhile, there has been some controversy surrounding Mcbrown’s latest show over the weekend as Bulldog, Shatta’s manager, got arrested by the BNI for treachery.

In a bit of an exchange with Afia Schwarzenegger who was also on the show, Bulldog said that Akufo Addo’s second term faces the risk of an undue end if he refuses to pay back Menzgold customers their locked up investments.

Apparently, he is still in police custody after he was taken in yesterday January 11, 2021.