type here...
GhPage Entertainment I would have ended up a caterer or taxi driver if I...
Entertainment

I would have ended up a caterer or taxi driver if I wasn’t famous- Mcbrown

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Mcbrown caterer taxi driver
Mcbrown caterer taxi driver
- Advertisement -

Nana Ama Mcbrown has revealed that she would have ended up either a caterer or a taxi driver if she had not become famous.

In an interview with Angel FM’s Okyeame Quophi, the actress and now TV show host disclosed that she has always been entrepreneurial.

In her response to what career path she would have chosen if she wasn’t famous, Mcbrown stated that she would have become a caterer or a cabby driver.

The Kumawood actress added that she had always wanted to be her own boss and so in her own imagination, she would have ended up with either one of these jobs.

Nana Ama Mcbrown has proven herself one of the most versatile celebrities in the country taking up roles in all facets of the entertainment industry.

Meanwhile, there has been some controversy surrounding Mcbrown’s latest show over the weekend as Bulldog, Shatta’s manager, got arrested by the BNI for treachery.

In a bit of an exchange with Afia Schwarzenegger who was also on the show, Bulldog said that Akufo Addo’s second term faces the risk of an undue end if he refuses to pay back Menzgold customers their locked up investments.

Apparently, he is still in police custody after he was taken in yesterday January 11, 2021.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Accra
clear sky
84.2 ° F
84.2 °
84.2 °
74 %
2.9mph
1 %
Tue
85 °
Wed
83 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News