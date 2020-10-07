type here...
I would still choose you if I died and came back- Fella Makafui to Medikal

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Fella Makafui with a tweet has reaffirmed her endless love for her husband and rapper Medikal.

Medikal and Fella Makafui tied the knot on March 7, 2020, after dating for a little over 2 years.

The celebrity couple since they met has become the relationship goal of a lot of youth out there sharing beautiful and intimate moments with their fans on social media.

On the other hand, the couple has been subjected to cyberbullying as they have been trolled so much in the past for being too corny and boastful.

Their star-studded wedding ceremony with Medikal’s godfathers Shatta Wale and Criss Waddle, Afia Schwarzenegger, DJ Mic Smith, and a host of others making appearances was not devoid of controversy.

According to videos and pictures seen online, Fella fainted amid the nuptial for starving herself all through the ceremony which the couple later claimed to be a prank on Medikal by his now wedded wife.

The La Hustle hitmaker’s relationship with Fella has known controversy since he left his ex-girlfriend Sister Derby and started seeing the famous actress.

Meanwhile, in Fella’s recent tweet she stated that in spite of all the trolling and the controversy surrounding their relationship she would choose him any day.

In a tweet that read, “If I die wey I come back to this world, I still go choose you”, Fella expressed her love for her hubby.

However, the rapper who hails from Sotuom and his wife are arguably the most talked-about power couple in Ghana today.

