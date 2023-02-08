- Advertisement -

Businessman Ibrahim Mahama has vowed to take care of the cost of treatment of former NSMQ contestant Ningwei Leonard Lanyeli who is suffering from bipolar.

Leonard made waves after news about his predicament made it to major news outlets in the country.

Leonard is a former student of St. Francis Xavier Seminary senior High school growing up hoped of becoming a medical doctor but that dream was cut short due to his health issues and secondly financial difficulties.

Also Read: Billionaire Ibrahim Mahama shows off his massive drifting skills

Before his bipolar disorder which got him admitted to the Pantang Mental Hospital, Leonard was studying for his Optometry degree at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Well, he has been a topic for discussion on social media, especially after his interview where he mentioned that he wants to now enrol in a nursing or teacher training school so he can make living for himself.

Following this, the CEO of Engineers and Planners through his aide has revealed that the businessman has made plans to pay for tuition of Leonard and even has plans to sponsor him outside the country if he wants to further his education abroad.

Also Read: Ibrahim Mahama flaunts the interior and exterior of his private jet

His statement on Facebook reads: “On behalf of Mr. Ibrahim Mahama, I contacted Nurudeeni and Leonard’s family, led by Eugene. I got them last Saturday and earlier today (February 6). ”The best medical care will be given to Lanyeli. Following the therapy, he will finish the final two years of the six-year degree at KNUST before moving on to post-graduate work in Ghana or overseas. He’ll receive the best possible care and assistance,” Mahama’s aide, Rafik Mahama.

See the screenshot below:

Read More: Bogoso Explosion: Ibrahim Mahama donates truckload of rice, tins of mackerel and gallons of oil to residents