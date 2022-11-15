type here...
Ibrahim Mahama flaunts the interior and exterior of his private jet
Entertainment

Ibrahim Mahama flaunts the interior and exterior of his private jet

By Armani Brooklyn
Ibrahim Mahama flaunts the interior and exterior of his private jet
Astute Ghanaian businessman, Ibrahim Mahama has courted massive attention on the internet after a video of him onboard his private jet surfaced online.

Apparently, the CEO of Engineers and planners acquired his private jet late last year and has kept it from the public domain until recently.

In this short yet wholesome video, Ibrahim Mahama was wearing a black jacket and was welcomed at the airport by a white man believed to be a member of the flight crew.

He hurriedly entered the jet as he appeared to be late to where ever he was going.

Citing the video, Ibrahim Mahama’s private jet is ashy in colour, with a brown-themed interior and enough space for comfort and relaxation.

