type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentBillionaire Ibrahim Mahama shows off his massive drifting skills
Entertainment

Billionaire Ibrahim Mahama shows off his massive drifting skills

By Armani Brooklyn
Billionaire Ibrahim Mahama shows off his massive drifting skills
- Advertisement -

CEO of Engineers and Planners, Ibrahim Mahama might be old but still young at heart.

The business mogul and philanthropist is amongst the few wealthy men in the country who like to give the masses a glimpse into their personal lives.

He normally shares videos from his vacations and private jet experiences on a regular basis.

READ ALSO: “Despite No.67, Sam Jonah No.3, Ibrahim Mahama No.5” – Real list of Ghana’s top 100 richest persons drops

Aside from enjoying luxury vacations in the Maldives, Bahamas etc, he’s also a lover and collector of luxury cars.

In a trending TikTok video, the brother of former president John Mahama left the young folks impressed with his driving skills on the street, where he received cheers.

The video of the CEO of Dzata Cement drifting in his expensive Mercedes car is a testament to his superb driving skills.

Many people had gathered to witness the once-in-a-lifetime experience and overwhelmed with his other talent aside from business, were left with no other option than to massively cheer him on.

@jnrpk

#nfs #ibrahimmahama #Afienya #fyp? #fyp??viral #foryoupage

? original sound – iGBAGBO PHONEs

READ ALSO: Ibrahim Mahama flaunts the interior and exterior of his private jet

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, December 28, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    81.2 ° F
    81.2 °
    81.2 °
    57 %
    1.9mph
    13 %
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News