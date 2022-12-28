- Advertisement -

CEO of Engineers and Planners, Ibrahim Mahama might be old but still young at heart.

The business mogul and philanthropist is amongst the few wealthy men in the country who like to give the masses a glimpse into their personal lives.

He normally shares videos from his vacations and private jet experiences on a regular basis.

Aside from enjoying luxury vacations in the Maldives, Bahamas etc, he’s also a lover and collector of luxury cars.

In a trending TikTok video, the brother of former president John Mahama left the young folks impressed with his driving skills on the street, where he received cheers.

The video of the CEO of Dzata Cement drifting in his expensive Mercedes car is a testament to his superb driving skills.

Many people had gathered to witness the once-in-a-lifetime experience and overwhelmed with his other talent aside from business, were left with no other option than to massively cheer him on.

