Ibrahim Mahama and Shatta Bundle steal the show at Hajia4real’s lavish birthday party

Fashionista extraordinaire, Mona Faiz Montrage, famously known as Hajia4Real threw a lavish party on Saturday, June 27, 2020, to celebrate her birthday which fell on Friday, June 26, 2020.

The plush party featured a lot of famous faces with notable mentions being songstress Efya Nokturnal, actress Efia Odo and Sister Derby.

Also present was Ibrahim Mahama, business mogul and brother to ex-president John Mahama, and Shatta Bundle who stole the show with their impressive dance moves.

Earlier, socialite Hajia4Real put on display her new Range Rover and Trassaco mansion on social media which left netizens drooling.

The Instagram ”goddess” generated a lot of buzz after flaunting her new mansion and luxury car as she claimed they were birthday presents.