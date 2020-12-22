‘Any idiot can go to court’- Asiedu Nketiah finally explains his comment

- Advertisement -

The General Secretary of the opposition NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia has finally given an explanation to his ‘any idiot can go to court’ comments after the 2012 general elections.

Speaking on this for the first time, Asiedu Nketia aka General Mosquito says that statement has been taken out of context thus, explaining that his comment does not mean that anybody who takes a matter to court for adjudication is an idiot.

The infamous comment was said in 2012 by Asiedu Nketiah after the general elections during when the then-candidate Akufo-Addo of the NPP was strongly opposing the EC declaration of the results, where he threatened to take it to court.

Years after, now in 2020, the tables have turned. The NDC rather are threatening to take the EC to court over the election results. And NDC’s General Secretary’s own words are being played back to him.

The National Peace Council, Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council, various civil society groups, the Electoral Commission, the ruling NPP and several institutions, have all encouraged the NDC to use the laid-down legal processes to seek redress.

According to Class FM, General Mosquito reacting to this says his comment was taken out of context as it does not mean as how it appears.