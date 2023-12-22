“If Sam George does not have a side chick, then he has a side boy” – Sister Deborah attacks (PHOTO)

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian alternative singer, Sister Derby or Deborah has swiftly reignited her beef with Sam George, MP for Ningo Prampram after he claimed he has never cheated on his wife and has no side chick.

Derby responded to the statements made by the revered politician as he refuted any involvement in an extramarital relationship.

In an interview with Bola Ray on the StarrChat show, the verbose Sam George confidently dared any woman to provide evidence of being his mistress as reported by Ghpage.com.

According to Sam George, his wife possesses all the qualities of both a wife and a mistress, which satisfies him and eliminates any desire to pursue another woman.

Sam George’s comments have sparked a wave of reactions online with numerous online users voicing their skepticism.

Actress, Adu Safowah added her voice saying the MP has a little manhood perhaps his reasons for staying with only one woman.

