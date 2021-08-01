- Advertisement -

“What will be your reaction if you wake up one morning and heard Ayisha Modi is no more or dead?”

The above bizarre question is one which was posed by the die-hard fan of dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, to her followers on Instagram Saturday.

Although such a sad occurrence will be a big blow to many who are close to her, Ayisha Modi entreated all and sundry not to cry over her demise when that moment ever comes to pass.

Ayisha Modi wrote: “What will be your REACTION if you wake up one morning and hrd AyishaModi is no more or Dead?. Don’t cry. Just Smile and know that I died for many souls to live.”

Ayisha Modi seemed to be throwing shade at persons she has recently fallen out with including controversial media personality Afia Schwarzenegger, Diamond Appiah, Tracey Boakye and a host of others.

Ayisha vowed that even in her absence, her name will keep fighting them until they do things right

She continued: “Am a very happy soul full of Love. I give as it has been given to me. They won’t understand. Just the Name Ayisha Modi will keep fighting them saaaaaa until things are done right”