type here...
Subscribe
GhPageHealthRelationshipIf you're in you're in your 20's, focus on building yourself and...
Relationship

If you’re in you’re in your 20’s, focus on building yourself and leave marriage — Online counselor advises

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

An online Ghanaian counselor has shared her candid advice to men and women in their 20s, asking them to focus on self development and leave marriage alone.

According to her, youths in their 20s should not be worried about marriage and children as they have all of their 30s for that.

She shared the video to her Tiktok account with the username, @untoldchronicleswithgene, where she has a large following.

She believes that is the age to make money, get to know themselves, date people and gather life experiences.

The counselor believes that once you gather those experiences and have adequately lived your life, it becomes easier to navigate your 30s.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Thursday, March 21, 2024
Accra
few clouds
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
74 %
3.2mph
20 %
Thu
88 °
Fri
88 °
Sat
88 °
Sun
88 °
Mon
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more