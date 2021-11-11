- Advertisement -

One of Ghana’s rich big boys Ibrah One who recently has turned himself into a self-styled prophet has revealed that the IGP has finally achieved his dream of meeting with celebrities.

His statement comes after the Inspector General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare held a meeting with some celebrities yesterday.

According to Ibrah One, the IGP who has been applauded by Ghanaians after he was appointed to his position can now go to sleep because he has fulfilled one of his dreams.

Ibrah went ahead to say that since getting appointed as the IGP of the Ghana Police, it has been the wish of Dr. Dampere to take pictures with celebrities and he has finally achieved that.

He posted: “Celebrity IGP has finally achieved what he want, his dream is to take pictures with celebrities in Ghana”

Ibrah one according to Hon Kennedy Agyapong is suffering from bipolar disorder and therefore some of his comments shouldn’t be taken too serious.