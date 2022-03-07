“IGP should arrest her now” – Reactions after Moesha dropped powerful prophecies about Baby Maxin & Serwaa Amihere

- Advertisement -

Ghanaians on the internet who are tired of Moesha Boduong’s newest disturbing way of courting attention, by all means, have called on the IGP to apprehend her ASAP.

Just a few days ago, Moesha took over social media trends after she asserted in a bizarre apology message to Sandra Ankobiah that they both used to sleep with men for money but she has changed and she’s hoping Sandra will follow suit.

Sandra Ankobiah came out to aggressively dismiss Moesha’s wild claims and additionally entreated her to seek help.

As if the damage she did to Sandra wasn’t enough, Moesha has broadened her territory by attacking Serwaa Amihere in the comments section of a picture the newscaster shared on IG.

According to Moesha, God will use Serwaa Amihere as his vessel if she put an end to her slay life.

Serwaa Amihere has deleted the comment but screenshots of it has gone viral on the local digital space.

On the part of Nana Ama Mcbrown’s daughter Baby Maxin – She said she will be more powerful than her mother who has an enviable brand in the Ghanaian showbiz industry.

Recall that last year, IGP cautioned men of God about prophecies. He ordered that stubborn people who give out open prophecies will be apprehended.

It is at the back of this that some Ghanaians are calling for the immediate arrest of Moesha Boduong.

