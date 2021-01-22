type here...
I’ll be the next MP for Ashanti Bekwai – Dr UN

By Qwame Benedict
DR UN
Popular Ghanaian con-artiste Dr UN has dropped his intention of becoming a politician after his infamous awards saga.

Dr UN whose real name is Kwame Owusu Fordjour speaking in an exclusive interview with Ghpage TV’s Kaakyire Nana Akosua stated that he would become the next MP of Ashanti Bekwai after the tenure of the current MP Joseph Osei Owusu comes to an end.

He made this statement while introducing himself at the begining of the interview.

Dr UN gained popularity after he organised his much talk about awards where he awarded some celebrities for their immerse contribution in the country.

He rode on the back of the UN and late UN secretary Kofi Annan to get all these celebrities on board.

Few days after the awards, he was exposed by some of his close friends of being fake and a fraudster who was even arrested years ago for deceiving some parents he can get their kids into KNUST.

Source:Ghpage

