Actress Tracey Boakye who celebrated her 30th birthday few days ago has vowed not to fight with any one again.

The actress in 2020 got into a beef with Mzbel over ‘Papa No’ which till date is happens to be one of the most talked about topic in the media space.

Within the year, she also engaged in a serious fight Kennedy Agyapong over an allegation that she is the girlfriend of Mahama and has a video which she is using to blackmail the former president.

Sharing a photo to celebrate her birthday, she revealed that now that she is 30years she is never going to fight anyone who is depressed and seeking her attention.

She posted: “I HAVE PROMISED MYSELF, that at age 30, with 2 beautiful kids, I WON’T RESPOND TO ANY DEPRESSED PEOPLE ON SOCIAL MEDIA AGAIN. And I’m still sticking to MY PROMISE. Happy birthday to me ??????. #traceyboakye@30 …”

