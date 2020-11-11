- Advertisement -

The ex-wife of Dr Kwaku Oteng, Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah has issued a very strong warning on social media to netizens who come under her post to insult heer and pass bad comments.

For some days now, Dr Kweku Oteng has been in the news for alledgedly fathering the daughter of actress Tracey Boakye not just that but it is also rumoured that she is planning to settle down with another lady.

Sinec then, netizens have been passing negative comments under her post and comments whenever she posts on her page.

Looks like she has come to the point where she can no longer take it again and has announced it on social media.

She posted: “Hello family, with effect from today, I’m not going to entertain hate comments and insults on my page . I entreat us all to make sure our comments are related to my post . Let’s spread luv because there’s too much tension in the country already . Let love lead ????????”.

See screenshot of her post below: