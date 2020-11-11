type here...
GhPage Entertainment I'll no longer entertain insults and negative comments - Akua GMB
Entertainment

I’ll no longer entertain insults and negative comments – Akua GMB

Avatar
By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
I'll no longer entertain insults and negative comments - Akua GMB
Akua GMB
- Advertisement -

The ex-wife of Dr Kwaku Oteng, Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah has issued a very strong warning on social media to netizens who come under her post to insult heer and pass bad comments.

For some days now, Dr Kweku Oteng has been in the news for alledgedly fathering the daughter of actress Tracey Boakye not just that but it is also rumoured that she is planning to settle down with another lady.

Sinec then, netizens have been passing negative comments under her post and comments whenever she posts on her page.

Looks like she has come to the point where she can no longer take it again and has announced it on social media.

She posted: “Hello family, with effect from today, I’m not going to entertain hate comments and insults on my page . I entreat us all to make sure our comments are related to my post . Let’s spread luv because there’s too much tension in the country already . Let love lead ????????”.

See screenshot of her post below:

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Accra
few clouds
86 ° F
86 °
86 °
70 %
3.5mph
20 %
Wed
86 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
84 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News