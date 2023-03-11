- Advertisement -

A France-based Nigerian woman has gone online to make a public announcement that she urgently needs a husband.



In a short Tiktok video which is currently trending on social media, the lady ‘desperate’ lady disclosed that she needs a man to settle down with as age is no longer on her side.

According to her, she is so tired of hoping endlessly to find a husband in the French-speaking country.



She listed her properties in France and Nigeria and promised that any man who agrees to be her husband will be placed on a monthly salary.

While making the announcement, she also revealed that she owns two hostels in Awada, a house in Lagos and an African shop in France.

The Nigerian woman made it known that there is no need to be ashamed of publicly searching for a man. She went on her knees and said any interested person should send her a DM.

The video has since generated massive reactions as social media users trooped to the comment section to share their thoughts.

Watch the video below:

Below are some of the reactions from netizens who have come across the video;

Donbrayanonyeike said, “no be I need husband can u keep man as husband”.

Mr special said, “come effurun market…..men full they ??”.

jamal said, “You can download your husband ?”.

Rogers Hyginus said, “hi, you’re amazingly truthful, i think, i like you for that, lets connect not about what you said you have”.

momoh said, “it is well oooo. The Lord grants your heart desires in Jesus name amen”

Samson edafeaga said, “GOD will help you locat a good one, just pray and always give to the needy don’t forget give to the poor just do that husband will locate you.”

user20832915621312 said, “do you have what it takes to be a good wife”.

Walter said, “You are beautiful I pray you see one ??????”.

PedroJuniorOscas said, “Really… that’s good seeks for blessing from God and your prayer Will be answer”.

