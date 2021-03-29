I’ll sacrifice everything for our happiness – Funny Face assures baby mama

- Advertisement -

Comic actor Funny Face real name Nana Yaw Oduro Benson has assured his girlfriend and the mother of his daughters that he would do everything within his power to make sure they are always happy.

The actor who months ago was having a fight on social media with his baby mama and her family recounted that incident in a lengthy post on his social media page.

He in the post revealed his willingness to get married to his baby mama known as Vanessa.

Funny Face hinted that he plans of visiting them in Kumasi and feels that day would be a very happy reunion for the whole family.

Read his full post below: “StartingAllOverAgain #NewLife #NewBeginning …All my world in one picture plus one “ Aseda “ their senior sister .. 4 Beautiful girls ????? .. Daddy have to lose everything he has to see the gold and diamond ? JEHOVAH gave him , Daddy had to sleep in a police cell to know how empty he is without you girls and your mother .. I have to come to a point of my breath seizing almost at da point of death to know what a beautiful family JEHOVAH has giving me .. I have to come close of loosing my mind and be taking to da Psychiatric for your mother to bring you girls to see me to gain my sanity .. especially KIMBERLYN.. Daddy had not seen u before until I almost lost my mind .. but when I held you dat day .. and u looked at me and smile ?.. girl .. all da anger in me , every pain in me , vanished into thing air .. and I was ever ready to lay my life down for you girls again .. how long are we humans living on dis earth for me not to give you girls a better start to life .. I can live in tatters , hustle and clean gutters to make sure u girls get da best of everything.. am ready to come marry ur mother and bring you girls home ?.. ever ready to sacrifice everything for ur happiness . I want you girls to look back and say what a father we had someday when am no more .. A father who is and ever ready to sacrifice everything for our happiness .. oh yes ?! Daddy will be coming to KUMASI now “ KUMERICA “ ..soon ! And trust me it’s gonna be beautiful ???? ..MUMMY will tell you girls .. DADDY is a warrior.. DADDY is a fighter .. HE never gives up no matter what ! Ready to do dis for u girls and ur Mother !! I LOVE YOU VANNESSA ?????? .. now just like a diamond .. DADDY have to go through all dis brutality almost loosing my life .. to become “ DA PERFECT DAD “ for you girls .. For life is for life ?? just a matter of time soon we gonna be a Happy family again ..?? for everything I have been through.. now I can look back and smile and say what an Awesome GOD we serve ??? it has and it’s bringing me to a perfect ending with you girls and ur Mother soon !! GIRLs ?? DADDY IS BACK !!!! Ur lives comes first ? love you all and ur Mother ! #V4V2021???”

See screenshot below: