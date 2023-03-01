Founder and leader of Life Assembly Worship Centre, Osofo Kyiri Abosom has confessed during an interview with Delay that he’s a wizard.

As claimed by the man of God who has now rubbished the relevance of the Holy Bible, he’s a wizard who’s able to fly at night.

Speaking in the interview, the controversial man of God clarified that he doesn’t use his supernatural powers to cause chaos like the witches and wizards we know.

He professed that he was given the power by the Holy Spirit to fly at night and see things of the spirit and it’s because of his wizardly that why’s he’s to perform miracles and do divine things that Jesus used to do.

Ghanaians who have come across this confession from the man of God have advised his congregation to be wary and reconsider their decision to worship with him.

As suggested by worried Christians on the internet, Osofo Kyriri Abosom’s confession of being a wizard is a very serious issue and shouldn’t be a laughing matter.

They claim he’s part of the agents of the devil who have been tasked to infiltrate the gospel ministry and win souls for Satan.

