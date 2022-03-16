type here...
I’m broke, sometimes I don’t eat for the whole day – Veteran actress Mama Jane shockingly reveals (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Mama Jane
Veteran Ghanaian actress, Mama Jane has left her fans and most Ghanaians teary with her recent interview on Kingdom Plus FM.

According to the screen goddess who was once part of the anchors of the Ghanaian movie industry, she’s now very broke and even finds it more than difficult to afford a 3-square meal.

Speaking in a live interview with Fiifi Pratt, Mama Jane additionally confessed that she finds it very difficult to seek help reason she has been quiet all this while but she’s really suffering behind the scenes.

The actress who has starred in over 200 movies with a career spanning close to three decades went on to add that she didn’t make a lot of money during her peak years because of how things were back then.

Mama Jane is not the first nor would she be the last veteran to publicly come out to beg for donations on the internet.

Something is really wrong with our whole showbiz structure and it’s past time we take a critical look at it because TT has been a thorn in the flesh for us.

Watch the video below to know more…

    Source:GHpage

    Wednesday, March 16, 2022
