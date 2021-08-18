type here...
I’m coming home very soon – Showboy

By Qwame Benedict
Showboy
2Hype gang CEO Sam Safo known in showbiz as Showboy who is currently serving jail term in the United States has revealed he would soon be coming home.

According to Showboy, he is currently having his last school schedule in prison and he will be released in 2022.

Explaining further, the part-time member of AMG stated that he is taking his last class, a school schedule in the U.S prison, and after that, his case will be closed for him to be freed.

Sharing a screenshot on Snapchat, he posted: “This my school schedule..this last class am taking n they close my case plan. I come home … am coming in no time … a few months left … thats the truth …. 2022 I will be home”

Source:Ghpage

