I’m not giving out money or cars to any man again – Tonto Dikeh to potential suitors

By Kweku Derrick
Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh has made it emphatically clear that she would not allow love to blind her eyes again, following her bitter experience in her failed relationships. 

According to the mother-of-one, she will no longer give out cars or money to men she dates after what she went through at the hands of her immediate ex-boyfriend Prince Kpokpogri and ex-husband Olakunle Churchill.

The Nollywood star made this known after one of her fans popped up randomly to make subtle advances at her in the comments session under one of her posts on Instagram.

He wrote: “Be like na Tonto dey enter my eyes now oo”.

But a wisened up Tonto Dikeh was quick to rebuff the advances as she revealed that any prospective admirer hoping to come into her life hence should consider himself unlucky this time.

“I no dey give man a money or car again ooo, I jsu say make I tell una. If I enter your eye I beg hold money, Na wetin I dey fine now. I don stop India love oo. E no go reach me you turn less privileged. I am now team buy him boxers and Roll on.”

Source:GHPage

