The leader of Ghana Union Movement Rev Christian Kwabena Andrews better known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom following his defeat in the presidential election has announced that he is going back to the church to do God’s work.

A lot of social media users have applauded Osofo Kyiri Abosom and his GUM party for making a huge impact in this year’s election by taking the third position while parties that have been in existance for long like the CPP and PNC still struggle for votes.

Kyiri Abosom during his campaign rode on the back of Kwame Nkrumah and his ideologies.

He promised reviving all the companies and factories created by Nkrumah which have been collapsed but looks like that the electorate had other things they needed and not his promises.

Well, the preacher has broken his silence even though the EC has not annouced the official results and has stated that he is going back to work in his church.

According to him, the church is where he belongs and since he wasn’t able to win the elections, he is going back to win souls for Christ.