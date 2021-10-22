type here...
GhPageEntertainmentI'm not getting married to Dada Boat - Gloria Sarfo clears the...
EntertainmentNews

I’m not getting married to Dada Boat – Gloria Sarfo clears the air

By Kweku Derrick
Celebrities-react-As-Gloria-Sarfo-posts-more-photos-of-Husband-to-be-Dada-Boat-and-herself
Celebrities react to Gloria Sarfo and soon to be husband, Mikki Osei Berko aka Dada Boat
- Advertisement -

Actress Gloria Sarfo has cleared the air about her purported amorous relationship with her colleague Mikki Osei Berko, also known as Master Richard or Dada Boat.

Rumours about the two stars getting married went rife following viral photos that surfaced on the internet some months ago showing them snuggled up in each other’s arms.

Speaking in a recent interview with the host of Nana Romeo on Accra FM, Gloria insisted that she’s not going to marry the actor as the photos and reports suggested.

Dada-Boat-and-Gloria-Sarfo

According to Gloria, she has a professional relationship with Dada Boat and does not see any future with him as a couple as fans always anticipate.

“I’ve known him for years, we’ve shot a lot of series together but he’s my colleague. He’s a friend and we’ve love between us but as colleagues and friends.

The CEO of Glocity also shed light on how the rumours started spreading;

We did a project together and we looked together and people loved the pictures we took together from the project saying we looked together. So I think it’s just the chemistry between us, but we are colleagues,” she said.

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, October 22, 2021
Accra
light rain
84.6 ° F
84.6 °
84.6 °
74 %
3.8mph
40 %
Fri
85 °
Sat
83 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
85 °
Tue
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News