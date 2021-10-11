I’m not worried that I’m not married at 47- Nana Aba Anamoah

- Advertisement -

Nana Aba Anamoah has replied to critics who ‘mock’ her for still being single even at 47 even though she has what it takes (money, appealing body, brains etc) to have a happy marriage.

Speaking in an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, the General Manager of GhOne TV and Starr FM said no one can be forced to get married despite the fact that every woman wishes to walk down the aisle at some point in her life.

According to her, being married is a privilege, it is not a requirement for everyone because people have different interests and outlooks and with her, she subscribes to the latter.

Nana Aba said this after the interviewer Nana Romeo pointed out that Afia Schwarzenegger had jabbed and called her out for not being married despite nearing 50-years.

“Why will I be worried. Are you worried that you are not dead? Exactly, So why should I be worried to get married? No one can be forced to get married.

I don’t think there is anyone in this world who would not want to get married in their life, and there is also no one who can say that getting married solves all your problems in life. If it happens, it happens.

