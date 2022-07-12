- Advertisement -

Popular comic actor Nana Yaw Benson Oduro Boateng popularly known as Funny Face has for the first time spoken after going on hiatus on social media.

On Monday, July 11, 2022, Funny Face, who has been away from social media for some time, attended the Taabea Tehillah Experience Health Walk organized by Ohemaa Mercy Ministry.

After leading the group in aerobic activity, Funny Face talked about his past experiences.

Also Read: Funny Face ex-wife shows off new baby bump

No one in Ghana, he claimed, had experienced anguish comparable to his.

After suffering through it, he claimed to know everything because he had been there.

The well-known actor continued, “I’ve become refined now.”

Also Read: Funny Face cuts ties with women after 2 failed relationships

Watch the video below:

Funny Face for the past few months has been in the news for various bad reasons and it’s refreshing to know that he is now free from his past acts.