“I’m tired, I want to join my ancestors”: 106-year-old woman laments

A 106-year-old woman who lived through the First World War is yearning to die because she feels “weary and frail” and that death has forgotten her.

Speaking in an interview with Afrimax TV Euphrasie Kanyundo lamented that has spent too much time in this world and wants to leave.

“I want to die because I am tired and weak. Others are working all I do is sleep the whole day, yet I want to eat. I think death has forgotten me,”

She claims that, despite having a large family and having all she wants in life, she is tired of being treated like a baby, being lifted around and having to crawl on her buttocks.

The elderly Rwandan woman has promised to commit suicide if death does not remember her sooner rather than later.

During the interview she also disclosed that she gets excited whenever a funeral is held in her neighbourhood, wishing she was the one who was buried.