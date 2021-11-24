type here...
GhPageNigeria NewsNigerian actresses Ini Edo and Iyabo Ojo allegedly fighting over married man
Nigeria News

Nigerian actresses Ini Edo and Iyabo Ojo allegedly fighting over married man

By Kweku Derrick
- Advertisement -

Popular Nollywood actresses Ini Edo and Alice Iyabo Ojo are reportedly in a dispute over who takes the position of a mistress in the life of a business mogul who’s said to be married with children.

This was disclosed by faceless Instagram blogger, Cutie Juls who claimed that each of both stars wants the man for herself.

The identity of the man in question is given as Taiwo Afolabi, a Nigerian business magnate, and Lawyer. He doubles as the current CEO of SIFAX Group.

The report adds that the two celebs, who have been rumoured to be sleeping with husbands of other women, don’t want to share the man despite both of them sharing him with his legally wedded wife.

“Wahala for who no gree share sugar bobo in this Lagos,” the post read adding: “My handsome uncle, Afolabi is a sweet street cake sold at Iyabo junction as well as Ini roundabout. Wahala be like Aunty Iyabo and Sister Ini’s “big god”’

See the screenshot below

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Accra
clear sky
82.5 ° F
82.5 °
82.5 °
76 %
1.9mph
10 %
Wed
82 °
Thu
87 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News