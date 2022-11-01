Ifeanyi Adeleke, the 3-year-old son of global music star, Davido and his fiancee, Chioma Rowland has sadly died.

The tragic death occurred yesterday which is on Monday, October 31.

Ifeanyi reportedly died by drowning at his dad’s Banana Island home. He was rushed to Evercare Hospital in Lekki where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

READ ALSO: “He drowned while learning how to swim” – Cause of Davido’s son Ifeanyi’s death

Apparently, Davido and Chioma had travelled for a family gathering at Ibadan yesterday and had left Ifeanyi with his minders who can’t explain how he entered the pool without being noticed and drowned.

We have gathered that some of the people who were present at Davido’s house when the tragic incident happened have been arrested.

After the doctor pronounced Ifeanyi dead, Davido became inconsolable and was immediately removed from Evercare Hospital and taken to his father’s house where he remains at this pressing time.

Quite a number of Davido’s industry friends are said to have visited him yesternight after they heard the sad news.

Meanwhile, the screenshot below is believed to be a now-deleted post on Davido’s Snapchat.

This is so sad. May God give Davido and Chioma the fortitude to bear this deep loss.