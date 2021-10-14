You can insult me but not my mother – Akuapem Poloo to Afia Schwarzenegger

- Advertisement -

Akuapem Poloo in an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom Plus FM sent a ‘warning’ to controversial and loudmouth socialite Afia Schwarzenegger not to insult her mother again.

She said if Afia Schwar wants to insult her, that’s fine with her but not her mother. Akuapem Poloo mentioned that she won’t take that from her should she insult her mother because her mother needs to be respected.

Akuapem Poloo disclosed that she can take any insult from anyone because of something she did but not her mother who has endured caring for her.

The ‘Twerking Queen’ further revealed the root cause of her fall out with Afia Schwar. She said it was Pinaman Cosmetics who was behind their fights.

According to her, the CEO of Pinaman Cosmetics spread lies about the two of them to each other separately and the latter took it to another level which later got them into a fight.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW: