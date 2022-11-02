- Advertisement -

Earlier yesterday, Shatta Wale and his former manager, Bulldog violently locked horns on the internet.

Shatta and Bulldog have been fighting on social media ever since the artiste manager emphatically stated during an interview that Black Sherif’s debut album will gain more traction than that of the SM boss and Sarkodie who are also expected to release an album this year.

Obviously, Bulldog’s comments didn’t go down well with Shatta Wale who has been ranting and throwing tantrums every now and then.

Over the weekend, he exposed Bulldog for never managing him as we all assumed earlier on.

READ ALSO: You were never my manager – Shatta Wale fires back at Bulldog

As claimed by Shatta Wale, Bulldog was like his errands boy whom he sent to collect monies from promoters on his behalf.

Bulldog replied to Shatta Wale’s rants and described him as mentally unstable in a post he shared on social media.

Not satisfied with his earlier deep swipe at the African Dancehall king, Bulldog has authored another post on his Facebook page to publicly criticize Shatta once again.

According to Bulldog, Shatta Wale’s sudden attack on him won’t help him top the charts.

He also exclusively revealed some ‘heavy’ features on Shatta’s impending GOG album with notable mentions including Naira Marley, Popcaan, Stefflon Don, John Legend and Vybz Kartel

READ ALSO: I know you are not mentally stable – Bulldog replies Shatta Wale