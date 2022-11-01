type here...
You were never my manager – Shatta Wale fires back at Bulldog

By Qwame Benedict
Shatta Wale and Bulldog
Self-acclaimed Dancehall king Shatta Wale has made a shocking disclosure on his timeline after revealing that his known manager Lawrence Asiamah Hanson known popularly as Bulldog wasn’t his manager.

According to the controversial musician, anyone that the public thought was his manager was actually running errands for him because he has been his own manager from day one.

He questioned Bulldog to mention any endorsement deal he got for him if he indeed was his manager as he has made people to believe.

He tweeted: “To whom it may concern If I send you to go take show money for me doesn’t mean you are a manager ..Mention one endorsement deal you lobby for. Be grateful and not ungrateful”.

See the original post with video below:

Bulldog is still my boss – Shatta Wale

After Bulldog’s projection that Black Sherif’s album will be more successful than both Shatta Wale and Sarkodie’s yet-to-be-released albums – The SM boss went on a ranting spree on the internet.

In a series of posts on his Facebook pages, he described Bulldog as foolish without mincing words.

Shatta’s comments have led to a continuous exchange between the two. Even yesterday, Bulldog took to his Facebook page to take a deep swipe at Shatta Wale.

Bullgod further gave counsel that the ‘On God’ hitmaker must stop being bitter and thus start to be happy for everyone and also be content with all he has. READ MORE HERE

    Source:Ghpage

