Is Efia Odo campaigning for John Mahama?

Actress and video vixen Efia Odo with some few days for Ghanaians to go to polls, has advised that people vote wisely and named who she is going to vote for.

Some celebrities have decided not to come out openly to declare their support for any political party due to the fear of being victimized.

Others have also come out to state who they support and why they are going to vote for that person.

But in the case of Efia Odo, she decided to do her campaign in a cryptic way by asking people to vote for John Dramani Mahama and the NDC come December 7.

On micro-blogging site Twitter, Efia Odo retweeted a post from a tweep who shared some hardship Ghanaians have gone through under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo.

The post reads: “Gari Olonka under the National Democratic Congress NDC administration was sold for 5Ghc but it’s has been hiked to 20ghc under the NPP government”.

The presenter is retweeting the post captioned it “hmmm vote wisely”

See screenshot below: