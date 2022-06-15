type here...
Isaac Dogboe has not switched nationality – Management

By Kweku Derrick
The management of Ghanaian boxer Isaac Dogboe has debunked reports suggesting the boxer has switched nationality from Ghana to the United Kingdom.

Reports went rife on Wednesday morning that the 27-year-old boxer had denounced his Ghanaian citizenship ahead of his Featherweight world title eliminator against Joet Gonzalez.

Dogboe’s team have, however, shot down the shocking news describing it as a total “falsehood”.

In a statement, Dogboe’s management urged the public to disregard the reports said and reiterated that the boxer “has and will always fight for Ghana”.

“It has come to the attention of Team Dogboe that a news item is peddling falsehood as to Isaac Dogboe’s nationality,” the statement said.

“He has and will always fight for Ghana and has not issued any communication or granted any interview on the nationality switch. Kindly disregard any such information.”

Dogboe has fought under the Ghanaian flag since breaking out as a professional, although he holds both Ghanaian and British citizenship.

He is set to fight two-time world title challenger Joet Gonzalez in a 10-round main event Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Grand Casino Hinckley in Hinckley, Minnesota.

Gonzalez’s WBO International belt will be on the line, while the winner is likely to have a title shot against Emanuel Navarrete.

Dogboe lost his first fight in his professional career as a boxer when he lost the WBO world super bantamweight title to Mexican boxer, Emmanuel Navarrette in 2018.

He has failed to bounce back ever since then.

    Source:GHPage

