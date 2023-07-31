- Advertisement -

Controversial Ronaldo fan Ishowspeed begs fans to pray for him as he lands in hospital with a swollen face

Popular American Youtuber Ishowspeed who is well known to be a die-hard fan of Cristiano Ronaldo begs fans to pray for him as he lands in hospital with a swollen face.

According to the reports making the rounds online, Ishowspeed whose real name is Darren Watkins Jnr has been diagnosed with cluster headaches. This is a rare condition that sees random, painful attacks of pain in one side of the head, often felt around the eye – after doctors discovered a sinus infection.

A month ago, Ishowspeed who is 18-year-old finally got an opportunity to meet his idol when he flew to Portugal on Saturday to watch Ronaldo play for his country. M

Taking to social media, Ishowspeed wrote: ”I don’t know what I have. I have been feeling s***, pretty bad. My eyes are puffing up, it feels like somebody is stabbing my eye with a knife and my head aches.”

In the latest post online where he is seen being hospitalized with a swollen face, Ishowspeed begs his fans to pray for him adding that he needs it.

He tweeted; “please pray for me i beg of y’all i need it”