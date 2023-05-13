- Advertisement -

Famed martial artist, Israel Adesanya, is currently trending on Twitter due to the alleged legal battle with his ex-girlfriend, Charlotte Powdrel.



The dispute arises from Powdrel’s claim that she is entitled to half of Adesanya’s net worth, despite never being married or having children together.

The couple dated for an extended period, and according to Powdrel, they lived together.



She’s now arguing that this should entitle her to half of Adesanya’s assets.

However, Adesanya’s lawyers have countered that claim, stating that Powdrel is not entitled to any of his assets as they were never married.

When they parted ways in 2021, Adesanya’s net worth was estimated to be around one million dollars. However, his career has skyrocketed since then, and he is now worth a staggering six million dollars.

In addition, he is currently in a relationship with someone else, which has further complicated matters.

Powdrel’s legal team argues that her lengthy relationship with Adesanya should be considered a common-law marriage, entitling her to a portion of his wealth. Adesanya, on the other hand, contends that the relationship was never a legal marriage, and he owes Powdrel nothing.

The legal battle between the two parties is ongoing, and it remains to be seen how the court will ultimately rule.



The case highlights the importance of having clear legal agreements when entering into long-term relationships, particularly when significant assets are involved.

As the case continues, it will be interesting to see how the courts navigate the complex legal issues surrounding this dispute.

