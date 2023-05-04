type here...
Popular TikToker shades boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend after he bought her an expensive fake wig

By Armani Brooklyn
A Nigerian TikTok influencer known as Black Chully has thrown a heavy shade at her boyfriend’s former lover who earlier trolled her.

His former girlfriend, Mhiz Gold had taken to the comment of Chully’s earlier post and said that she is dating someone she dumped for being an unserious boyfriend.

In response, the TikTok slay queen mocked Gold by saying that because he did not take care of her when they were dating does not mean the same thing will happen now.


Black Chully revealed that he bought her synthetic hair and she proudly showed it off during a live session with her man in the background.

“Dem no take care of you no mean say dem no go take care of me,” she said.

Watch the clip below:

