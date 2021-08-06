- Advertisement -

Counsellor George Lutterodt has made yet another controversial statement about sex in a relationship, a subject that has received varied opinions from people from different cultural backgrounds and orientations.

Speaking in an interview on Angel FM, the controversial relationship counsellor endorsed premarital sex, saying it’s a good thing to do despite its religious disregard.

According to him, premarital sex is better and more exciting than sex after marriage.

Counsellor Lutterodt explained that, prior to being married, a man is more focused than a man who is married, therefore intercourse during that time becomes more exciting.

He attributed this to the low drive for sex in a man burdened with family and parental duties.

George Lutterodt, therefore, advised couples to enjoy sex before marriage, else failure to do so will mean one can never have good intercourse after marriage.

