The former first lady Lordina Mahama has reacted to a letter making rounds that she would return all allowances paid her since 2009 till date.

In the letter that went viral today, Lordina Mahama promised to refund all allowance she received as second lady, first lady and former first lady respectively.

It stated that she had sorted the help of an accountancy agency to calculate all the monies involved from 2009 when she was 2nd lady up until now that she is a former first lady.

See the letter below:

Lordina Mahama

Well, she has reacted to the letter on her social media saying it’s fake asking netizens to ignore it.

See screenshot of her post below;