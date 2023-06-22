type here...
“It’s going to be real hard to get over this” – Sarkodie pens emotional tribute to his late lawyer

By Kweku Derrick
Updated:
Sarkodie and Lawyer Cynthia
Rapper Sarkodie has paid an emotional tribute to the late Cynthia Quarcoo Jumu, his lawyer who represented him in all legal matters.

The death of the prominent lawyer was announced on Wednesday evening, June 21, 2022, across several social media platforms.

Beyond her legal career, Cynthia Quarcoo was a respected figure in the entertainment industry.

It’s worth noting that Mama C, as she was fondly called, was also a lawyer for other artistes like Samini and Reggie Rockstone.

Honoring her memory, Sarkodie put out a statement via his Instagram Stories recounting how they met for the first and how she helped shape his career.

She founded Africa 1 Media, a renowned talent management and public relations firm that collaborated with various Ghanaian musicians.

Additionally, she acted as a pro bono legal advisor to the Musicians Union of Ghana, offering her guidance to artists including Sarkodie, Rocky Dawuni, Stonebwoy, Edem, Stephanie Benson, Reggie Rockstone, Bisa Kdei, and Samini, among others.

Cynthia Quarcoo’s impact extended beyond her client representation. She made history in Ghana by establishing the first dedicated Entertainment, Sports, and Media Practice within her law firm.

Sarkodie’s lawyer Cynthia Quarcoo Jumu dead

This groundbreaking initiative showcased her commitment to serving the creative and sporting talent in the country, leaving a lasting imprint on the legal landscape.

With her untimely demise, Cynthia Quarcoo leaves behind a void in both the legal and entertainment communities. Her legacy will be remembered as a trailblazer, a dedicated advocate, and a significant contributor to the industries she served with passion and dedication.

Known for her legal expertise and appearances on Ghanaian TV and radio stations, Cynthia’s cause of death has not been disclosed, although reports indicate that she had been battling an illness for some time before her passing.

