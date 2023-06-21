- Advertisement -

Unwholesome reports making waves online indicate that Cynthia Quarcoo Jumu, the legal representative for rapper Sarkodie, has passed away.

This piece of heartbreaking incident happened in the afternoon of Wednesday, June 21, 2023, and the news was first shared by celebrity blogger Zionfelix in a post on Instagram.

It comes at a time the rapper is also trending for the wrong reasons after he was featured in Yvonne Nelson’s autobiography which launched last Sunday.

Sarkodie paid tribute to Cynthia’s memory with a black photo shared on his Instagram Stories hours ago.

The rapper did not add any caption to his post, but from all indications, the black photo was meant to send a subtle message of bad news.

Cynthia Quarcoo is a highly respected corporate and finance legal practitioner in Ghana and the United Kingdom, founder of Africa 1 and CQ legal.

Yvonne Nelson exposes Sarkodie

Yvonne Nelson publicly revealed for the first time that Sarkodie had her commit an abortion in 2010 after she got pregnant for him.

The award-winning actress and movie producer made this revelation in her newly launched book titled “I AM NOT YVONNE NELSON”.

According to Yvonne Nelson, she was forced to terminate the pregnancy because the rapper insisted that he wasn’t ready to father a child.