I regret dating and chopping you – Sarkodie hits back at Yvonne Nelson?

In a subtle manner full of heavy shades and jabs, Sarkodie has spoken out about his affair with actress Yvonne Nelson, per a new Insta-story sighted.
Yvonne Nelson and Sarkodie’s abortion news has been trending on social media for the past 4 days sparking a wave of public interest and debates.
In Yvonne Nelson’s memoir titled “I AM NOT YVONNE NELSON,” where she openly discussed her past experiences and personal life.
She disclosed that she had an abortion in 2010 after becoming pregnant for the then up-and-coming musician, Sarkodie.
At the time, Sarkodie was based in Tema Community 8 and was still on his journey to success in the music industry.
This revelation has left many Ghanaians outraged, as they criticize Sarkodie for not taking responsibility for the pregnancy.
The rapper who has seen all the insults and negative comments from his critics on social media about the issue has landed an indirect heavy jab on Yvonne.
In a new Insta-story, Sarkodie who was dripping in expensive clothes and jewellery as usual shared J Cole’s ‘No Role Modelz’ song.
Apparently, Sarkodie is indirectly telling his attackers that he regrets ever dating and getting intimate with Yvonne Nelson.
The song talks about J Cole’s personal relationships and how he regrets ever dating some ladies who are ‘ashawo’ and can never be saved from the streets.
For example, the chorus of the song is about a woman who ‘doesn’t want to be saved’. This is pertaining to the type of ladies who are caught up in a questionable lifestyle that may be espoused by reality TV shows, with Cole directly attacking the female participants of these programs.
This is somewhat ironic considering that most of J’s lyrics are based on his sensual exploitation of these selfsame women.
However, his ultimate disposition seems to be something to the effect of it is only these types of shorties he has to choose from since ladies are now being socialized to be shallow and promiscuous.
And for the most part, his criticisms seem to be aimed at the type of women he interacts with in Los Angeles as a direct result of his “B-list celebrity” status.
This is just similar to Sarkodie’s case with Yvonne Nelson because as of the time he impregnated the actress, he wasn’t an A list yet.
Check out the lyrics of the song below to know more…
First things first rest in peace Uncle Phil
For real, you the only father that I ever knew
I get my bitch pregnant I’ma be a better you
Prophecies that I made way back in the Ville
Fulfilled, listen even back when we was broke my team ill
Martin Luther King would have been on Dreamville
Talk to a nigga
One time for my LA sisters
One time for my LA hoes
Lame niggas can’t tell the difference
One time for a nigga who knows
Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved
Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved
Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved
Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved
No role models and I’m here right now
No role models to speak of
Searchin’ through my memory, my memory
I couldn’t find one
Last night I was gettin’ my feet rubbed
By the baddest bitch, not Trina, but I swear to God
This bitch will make you call your girl up and tell her, “Hey, what’s good?
“Sorry I’m never comin’ home I’ma stay for good”
Then hang the phone up, and proceed to lay the wood
I came fast like 9-1-1 in white neighborhoods
Ain’t got no shame ’bout it
She think I’m spoiled and I’m rich ’cause I can have any bitch
I got defensive and said “Nah, I was the same without it”
But then I thought back, back to a better me
Before I was a B-list celebrity
Before I started callin’ bitches, “bitches” so heavily
Back when you could get a platinum plaque without no melody
You wasn’t sweatin’ me
One time for my LA sisters
One time for my LA hoes
Lame niggas can’t tell the difference
One time for a nigga who knows
Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved
Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved
Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved
Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved
I want a real love, dark skinned and Aunt Viv love
That Jada and that Will love
That leave a toothbrush at your crib love
And you ain’t gotta wonder whether that’s your kid love
Nigga I don’t want no bitch from reality shows
Out of touch with reality hoes
Out in Hollywood bringin’ back 5 or 6 hoes
Fuck ’em then we kick em’ to the door
Nigga you know how it go
She deserved that, she a bird, it’s a bird trap
You think if I didn’t rap she would flirt back?
Takin’ off her skirt, let her wear my shirt before she leave
I’ma need my shirt back
Nigga you know how it go
One time for my LA sisters
One time for my LA hoes
Lame niggas can’t tell the difference
One time for a nigga who knows
Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved
Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved
Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved
Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved
There’s an old saying in Tennessee, I know it’s in Texas
Probably in Tennessee, that says
“Fool me once, shame on
Shame on you”
Fool me, we can’t get fooled again
Fool me one time shame on you
Fool me twice, can’t put the blame on you
Fool me three times, fuck the peace signs
Load the chopper, let it rain on you
Fool me one time shame on you
Fool me twice, can’t put the blame on you
Fool me three times, fuck the peace signs
Load the chopper, let it rain on you
My only regret was too young for Lisa Bonet
My only regret was too young for Nia Long
Now all I’m left with is hoes from reality shows
Hand her a script the bitch probably couldn’t read along
My only regret was too young for Sade Adu
My only regret could never take Aaliyah home
Now all I’m left with is hoes up in Greystone
With the stale face cause they know it’s they song
She shallow but the pussy deep (she shallow, she shallow)
She shallow but the pussy deep (she shallow, she shallow)
She shallow but the pussy deep (she shallow, she shallow)
She shallow but the pussy deep (she shallow, she shallow)
Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved
Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved
Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved
Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved
Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved
Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved
Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved
Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved
