It’s good-Kwame A-Plus happily reacts to Captain Smart’s suspension from Angel FM

Kwame A-Plus has reacted to the suspension of Broadcast Journalist Captain Godsbrain Blessed Smart(Captain Smart) from Angel FM by the CEO, Dr Kwaku Oteng.

The controversial media personality’s reaction to this matter suggests he feels happy and that it serves Mr. Smart right to have been taken off air over his incessant criticism of Nana-Addo’s government.

Kwame A-Plus had this to say, he wrote; “It’s good. Next time he won’t carry a bag cement to them to build a cathedral”.

The above statement is a clear indication that A-Plus has subjected Captain Smart to ridicule after ‘he did all he can for the ruling government to come to power, even carrying a bag of cement to build a cathedral’.

Decoding Kwame’s comments, he means Captain Smart will next time know which people to support as the ones he supported in full strength on the radio are the same people who have championed his removal from the radio.

The Morning Show host is reported to have been suspended by his employer over his constant criticism on national affairs which goes a mile to defaming the government.

IMANI Ghana’s Franklin Cudjoe first revealed this piece of information on social media following a convo he had with the suspended Radio Presenter earlier in the morning.

According to Mr Frankling, Captain Smart’s boss (Dr Kwaku Oteng, CEO of ABN) asked him to go off-air due to excessive pressure mounted on him by some high ranking officials in government.

Confirming this, the General Manager of Angel FM Mr Kwadwo Dickson revealed that Captain Smart has indeed been suspended (date for his resumption unknown) by the CEO and Management of ABN.

Mr Dickson said in a video that the CEO’s decision to yank the popular and ace broadcaster comes after he had time and over warned him(Captain Smart) to be careful with how he attacks some high ranking government officials but failed to heed the warnings.