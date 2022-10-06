type here...
"It's not government's responsibility to create jobs" - Rocky Dawuni fires
Entertainment

"It's not government's responsibility to create jobs" – Rocky Dawuni fires

By Albert
Rocky Dawunni does not think the government should be held responsible for the lack of jobs in the country.

According to the celebrated Ghanaian musician, the unemployment situation could not be solved solely by the government’s interventions and support.

He maintained that until the citizens are able to meet the government halfway, the government should not be blamed for the lack of good jobs for all.

 “The thing is that jobs are not necessarily the responsibility of the government. The government creates an enabling environment. The act of entrepreneurship is lacking if people are constantly waiting for the government. Even if the government creates jobs, how many jobs can one entity create to take care of the teeming number of youths?”

Rocky Dawuni who has two Grammy nominations intimated that young people should go into agriculture since it has the potential to create jobs and eradicate unemployment.

“All I am saying is that in the abundance of water, the fool is thirsty. Everybody is crying out for jobs whiles we have land. We need the know-how, and we need to increase the ability of training and equip young people with new ideas about farming, farming as a business, and new types of plants.”

