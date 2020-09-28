Nollywood screen goddess Ini Edo has taken to social media to reveal that she is now depressed after a product she bought for her skin is rather damaging her skin.

According to the popular actress, she saw an advertisement of a product that enhances the skin which she decided to try on her skin.

She added that she was using the product and then started to reliase the product instead of enhancing her skin was rather damaging her skin hence she had to stop using the product.

Ini Edo in a video available on social media explained that due to the damage on her skin, she decided hide herself from the public but she is now fed up and wants the world to know the truth.

She revealed that she was called to star in a movie and was disappointed with her appearance in camera as it looked as though she has eczema.

The actress added that due to her new look she has been depressed.

She captioned the video:

“DISCLAIMER: I am not trying to bleach!!

I really really love my #Brownsugar.

This is skin care product gone bad! What can I do? I am currently on set and it’s quite embarrassing especially because it looks like eczema I need to fix this. I will keep you posted”

Watch the video below:

Ini Edo She began her film career in 2000, and has featured in more than 100 movies since her debut. In 2013, she was a judge for the Miss Black Africa UK Pageant. In 2014, Ms. Edo was appointed by the United Nations as aUnited Nations Habitat Youth Envoy.