Celebrity blogger Felix Adomako Mensah, popularly known as Zionfelix, has finally responded to the plethora of sexual allegations levelled against him by a faceless lady in the UK.

Since Friday, October 29, 2021, the UK-based lady identified as Afia Adomaa has been attacking the blogger and sharing deep secrets about her sexcapades with him.

After threatening to expose Zionfelix over his sexual fantasies with her in a series of posts on Instagram, Afia went ahead to release audios and screenshots of her conversation with the blogger to buttress her claims.

The disgruntled side chick also revealed how Zionfelix paid for her flight to France for one of their sexual bouts.

Zionfelix denies all the claims.

He told Neat FM’s Entertainment Show host Ola Michael that he has never met the woman in question.

According to Zion, every interaction he has had with Afia Adomaa was done through phones calls or video calls.

Meanwhile, Afia Adomaa has shared insight into what transpired between her and Zionfelix for the first time on radio.

In an interview on Neat FM with Ola Michael on Monday, Afia Adomaa detailed how she met the popular blogger and why she agreed to have a sexual relationship with him.

According to her, the aim of meeting Zionfelix was to help her promote her blog and had no sexual intentions.

But one thing led to another and she ended up sleeping with the blogger despite being fully aware that he already has two women who have babies for him.

