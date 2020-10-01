type here...
I've nice legs because I haven't bleached - Tracey Boakye
I've nice legs because I haven't bleached – Tracey Boakye

By Qwame Benedict
I've nice legs because I haven't bleached - Tracey Boakye
Tracey Boakye
Actress and Entrepreneur Tracey Boakye has been sighted in a new video bragging about how beautiful her legs looks.

It would be remembered that some few weeks ago, a photo of her toes surfaced on social media during her infamous ‘Papa No’ saga which made social media users descend heavily on her.

But in this new video, the actress decided to show off her full legs for her haters to see that she might have a problem with her toes but not with her legs.

‘Papa No’s” baby mama could be heard telling the one taking the video to focus the camera on her legs as she bragged about not having any dark spots on them.

According to her, she has no black spots because she hasn’t bleached her skin unlike some others.

Watch the video below:

Tracey Boakye this year has made the news following her outburst and fight with Mzbel over ‘Papa No’.

Ghanaians are still trying very hard to find out who is the ‘Papa No’ she was referring to during her fight with songstress Mzbel.

Though some people are of the huge believe that the man is no other than the flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama but she has denied.

Source:Ghpage

