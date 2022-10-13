- Advertisement -

A beautiful Ghanaian lady who started hook-up when she was just a teen has taken to social media to share her story including some of the harsh experiences she has encountered in her sex business.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with DJ Myame on SVTV, the lady who is still in the hookup business disclosed that she has slept with over 1000 men.

According to her, most of her customers are Ghanaians although she sometimes meets foreigners including Nigerians people from Lebanon and other parts of the world.

Talking about some of the unfair treatment from her clients, she recounted how she was lured by a man into his house and upon arrival and sleeping with her, she was forced to sleep with seven other men who were present.

Even after sleeping with all the 8 men, she wasn’t paid and was chased out of the house like a thief.

Talking about why she’s still in the hookup business irrespective of the dangers associated with it – She remarked that she can’t quit because she sells her body to pay her rent, food and other things.

Most of the ladies in the hookup business joined the see trade due to bad influence and later become addicted to drugs and alcohol with less promising lives.